Blackhawks backup Darling plays well in loss

CHICAGO – Andrew Copp scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:45 left, Bryan Little got his third goal in three games and the Winnipeg Jets edged the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Sunday night.

Copp beat Scott Darling on the stick side with a shot from the right circle that slipped just inside the left post.

Chicago’s Artemi Panarin scored with 6:54 remaining to tie it at 1, moments after Copp hit the post, to spoil Connor Hellebuyck’s bid for a second shutout against Chicago in less than a month. Panarin completed a give-and-go with Patrick Kane, beating Hellebuyck to the glove side.

Hellebuyck finished with 25 saves and outdueled Darling, who started his second straight game for the Blackhawks in place of No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford, who had an appendectomy Saturday. Darling made 30 saves, including three on breakaways.

RED WINGS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT: In New York, Danny DeKeyser scored 1:02 into overtime to lift Detroit. Mike Green scored twice, and Henrik Zetterberg had a goal and assist for Detroit. Peter Mrazek stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0-2 in his past five starts.