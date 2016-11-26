Blackhawks down Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks hung on to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 for their fifth consecutive win in the clubs’ Black Friday rivalry game.

Artem Anisimov and Ryan Hartman also scored as the Blackhawks snapped their two-game skid even without captain Jonathan Toews. He missed his first game of the season due to an upper-body injury.

Corey Crawford made 34 saves for the Western Conference leaders. They have won five straight regular-season games in Anaheim since March 2013.

The Ducks fell to 4-4-2 against the Blackhawks on Black Friday. They haven’t won this rivalry game since 2009.

RED WINGS, 5, DEVILS 4, OT: In Newark, New Jersey, defenseman Mike Green scored from the right circle at 3:18 of overtime to lift Detroit to its second straight victory. Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard suffered a lower-body injury in the first period. Petr Mrazek finished and allowed three goals in relief.

BLUE JACKETS 5, LIGHTNING 3: In Tampa, Florida, Brandon Saad scored on a power play, and Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal in the third period to lead Columbus.

Alexander Wenneberg, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson also scored to help the Blue Jackets (11-5-3) improve to 9-2-2 in their last 13 games.