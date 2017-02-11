Blackhawks zip past Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Chicago linemates Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin each scored and combined for seven points to help the Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Friday night.

Duncan Keith’s late goal was the winner, and Marian Hossa also scored.

The goaltenders were busy in the fifth and final meeting of the season between the Central Division rivals. Chicago’s Corey Crawford made 28 saves in his 22nd victory of the season, and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

Bryan Little and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.

Kane opened the scoring at 15:37 of the opening period with his 18th of the season, firing a one-timer off Panarin’s long cross-ice feed to beat Hellebuyck low to the glove side.

The goal was Kane’s 269th, moving him past Tony Amonte for the most goals by an American in Blackhawks history, and into sixth on the overall franchise list.

Little found the equalizer for Winnipeg at 1:43 of the second, quickly grabbing a net-side rebound off a Tobias Enstrom point shot.

Anisimov scored late in the second. Kane set up Panarin for a one timer and Anisimov buried the rebound, moving him into a brief tie with Hossa for the team lead in goals at 19.

Keith added his goal with less than three minutes remaining, scoring his fifth of the season on a point-blast to make it 3-1.

Ericsson out

Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson is expected to miss 12 weeks after fracturing his wrist in Detroit’s loss at Washington on Thursday night.

A team spokesman confirmed Friday that Ericsson will have surgery next week. The Wings put Ericsson on long-term injured reserve and recalled goalie Jimmy Howard on Friday from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

Ericsson has one goal and eight assists in 51 games this season.