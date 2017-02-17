- Associated Press
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby, right, carries the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
February 17, 2017 10:15 PM
Blue Jackets beat weary Penguins in overtime 2-1
MITCH STACY | Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Brandon Dubinsky scored just over a minute into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Friday night.
Dubinsky lifted a shot over Matt Murray as he skated into the slot to win it for the Blue Jackets after a fast, taut game amid a playoff atmosphere at sold-out Nationwide Arena.
Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves, and Ryan Murray scored in the second period as Columbus moved within a point of Pittsburgh for second place in the rough Metropolitan Division.
Murray made 37 saves, and Ian Cole scored for the Penguins, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Penguins lost for the first time in four games.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Columbus moved within a point of Pittsburgh instead of tied.