Blue Jackets beat weary Penguins in overtime 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Brandon Dubinsky scored just over a minute into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Friday night.

Dubinsky lifted a shot over Matt Murray as he skated into the slot to win it for the Blue Jackets after a fast, taut game amid a playoff atmosphere at sold-out Nationwide Arena.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves, and Ryan Murray scored in the second period as Columbus moved within a point of Pittsburgh for second place in the rough Metropolitan Division.

Murray made 37 saves, and Ian Cole scored for the Penguins, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Penguins lost for the first time in four games.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Columbus moved within a point of Pittsburgh instead of tied.