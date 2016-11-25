Blue Jackets skate past Lightning 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. – Brandon Saad scored on a power play and Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal in the third period in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

Alexander Wenneberg, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson also scored to help the Blue Jackets improve to 9-2-2 in their last 13 games and 11-5-3 overall. The loss was only the second for the Lightning (13-8-1) in their last eight games against Columbus.

Wenneberg scored 3:46 into the game off assists from Brandon Saad and Jack Johnson. Foligno scored his team-leading eighth goal on a power play at 8:35 into the game, getting assists from Atkinson and Zack Werenski.

Columbus dominated the first period, taking 10 shots to the Lightning's four and nearly taking a 3-0 lead when a shot by Johnson went off goalie Ben Bishop's shoulder and deflected off the post in the 14th minute.

Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning, his 11th goal of the season, with 12:33 left in the second period, but Anderson answered to regain a 3-1 Columbus lead.

Ondrej Palat tied it at 3 with a delayed-penalty goal with 16:23 left, but Saad regained the lead with the Blue Jackets' second power-play goal of the game with 15:26 remaining.

NOTES: Columbus placed LW Matt Calvert (upper body) on injured reserve . . . The Blue Jackets called up C Justin Scott from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. ...D Anton Stralman (upper body) and RW J.T. Brown (upper body) did not play for the Lightning.

UP NEXT

Columbus: The Blue Jackets are at Florida on Saturday night, their third game in four nights.

Tampa Bay: The Lightning play Sunday at Boston before traveling to Columbus for a rematch Tuesday night.