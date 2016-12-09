Blue Jackets win 5th straight, 4-1 over Red Wings

DETROIT – Brandon Dubinsky scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the surging Columbus Blue Jackets won their fifth straight game, 4-1 over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Lukas Sedlak got his first NHL goal for the Blue Jackets, who have earned at least a point in 12 of their last 13 games. Cam Atkinson contributed a short-handed goal in the first period for Columbus.

Dylan Larkin's power-play goal in the second was the only scoring of the night for the Red Wings. Sergei Bobrovsky had 32 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Sam Gagner scored into an empty net with 13.9 seconds remaining.

Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek was pulled in favor of Jimmy Howard after Sedlak's goal made it 3-1 in the second.

Mrazek was miffed after the goal that put the Blue Jackets up 2-1. He came well out of his crease to cover up a rebound, but there was no whistle, and he ended up playing the puck around the boards. A Columbus player was waiting and shot it back toward the net, and Dubinsky scored easily on a rebound.

Sedlak, playing his 23rd game of his first NHL season, backhanded in a rebound to chase Mrazek.

Atkinson opened the scoring in the first, beating Mrazek with a wrist shot 22 seconds into Detroit's power-play. Anthony Mantha of the Red Wings hit the post later in the period when he broke in on Bobrovsky from the left.

Detroit tied it in the second when Larkin scored from the left circle on a rebound.

NOTES: Columbus added F Oliver Bjorkstrand to the roster on emergency recall from Cleveland of the AHL. ... Detroit removed F Andreas Athanasiou (knee) and D Alexey Marchenko (shoulder) from IR.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday night. Columbus is 2-1-3 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Red Wings: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.