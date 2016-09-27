Canada beats Team Europe 3-1 in Game 1 of World Cup finals

TORONTO – Brad Marchand and Steven Stamkos scored in the first period and Canada cruised to a 3-1 win over Team Europe in Game 1 of the World Cup of Hockey finals on Tuesday night.

Game 2 in the best-of-three series is Thursday night.

Patrice Bergeron's goal midway through the third period created a two-goal cushion.

Carey Price finished with 32 saves for the Canadians, who have won two straight Olympic gold medals and 15 consecutive best-on-best hockey games since losing to the U.S. at the 2010 Vancouver Games.