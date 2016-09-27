- Associated Press
Canada's Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against Europe goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) with teammates Drew Doughty (8), Ryan Getzlaf and John Tavares (20) during the first period of Game 1 of the World Cup of Hockey finals, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
September 27, 2016 10:56 PM
Canada beats Team Europe 3-1 in Game 1 of World Cup finals
LARRY LAGE | Associated Press
TORONTO – Brad Marchand and Steven Stamkos scored in the first period and Canada cruised to a 3-1 win over Team Europe in Game 1 of the World Cup of Hockey finals on Tuesday night.
Game 2 in the best-of-three series is Thursday night.
Patrice Bergeron's goal midway through the third period created a two-goal cushion.
Carey Price finished with 32 saves for the Canadians, who have won two straight Olympic gold medals and 15 consecutive best-on-best hockey games since losing to the U.S. at the 2010 Vancouver Games.