Canada center Sidney Crosby (87) has his helmet knocked off during a scuffle with Europe during the first period of Game 2 of the World Cup of Hockey finals, in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal against Europe with teammates Brent Burns, left, and Steven Stamkos during the third period of Game 2 of the World Cup of Hockey finals, in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
September 29, 2016 11:41 PM
Canada wins World Cup, rallying to beat Europe 2-1
LARRY LAGE | Associated Press
TORONTO – Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal with 43.1 seconds left and Canada beat Team Europe 2-1 on Thursday night to win the World Cup of Hockey.
The Canadians won the best-of-three finals 2-0.
Patrice Bergeron tied it with a power-play goal with 2:53 left in the third, and Marchand won it with a shot from the slot.
Canada has won 16 straight games, including two Olympic gold medals, since losing to the U.S. in the 2010 Olympics.
Carey Price made 32 saves for the Canadians, who started slow before ending the tournament with a furious rally that fired up a once-quiet crowd.
Zdeno Chara scored early for Europe, and Jaroslav Halak made 32 saves for the eight-nation team.