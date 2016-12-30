Carolina beats Chicago 3-2 to continue surge on home ice

RALEIGH, N.C. – Jay McClement scored the key goal 2:54 into the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night.

Elias Lindholm and Lee Stempniak scored early goals 1:05 apart to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead, and they held on to earn a point in their 11th straight home game. They're 10-0-1 at PNC Arena since Nov. 12.

Michal Kempny had a goal and an assist, and Vinnie Hinostroza added a deflected goal 5:49 into the third for the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks, who had their four-game road winning streak snapped.

Cam Ward made 27 saves for Carolina while improving to 8-0-1 during the Hurricanes' home-ice roll.

Scott Darling stopped 25 shots for Chicago.

McClement's goal early in the third period – a turnaround blast past Darling off a giveaway by Patrick Kane – put Carolina up 3-1.

That goal became more significant a few minutes later when Jonathan Toews put a shot off Hinostroza's midsection and past Ward to pull the Blackhawks within a goal.

The Hurricanes locked down after that, with Ward stopping Kane's shot through traffic with about 1 1/2 minutes remaining and later gloving his attempt with 2.4 seconds to play.

Carolina erased its early deficit with those bang-bang goals, with Lindholm tying it by stuffing a loose rebound past Darling and Stempniak putting the Hurricanes up by whipping a rebound past the Chicago goalie.

Toews finished with two assists, also setting up Kempny's first NHL goal – a one-timer at 6:36 of the first that put the Blackhawks up 1-0.

NOTES: Carolina LW Bryan Bickell, who's been on injured reserve since Nov. 11 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, said between periods that "my mindset is to get back on the ice, and I think I can do that." Bickell helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups before he was traded to Carolina over the summer. ... Lindholm (upper-body injury) did not play in the third period.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Wrap up their three-game road swing with the Winter Classic on Monday against St. Louis at Busch Stadium.

Hurricanes: Head to Tampa Bay to face the Lightning on Saturday night.