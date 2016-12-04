Associated Press
New York Islanders' left wing Anders Lee (27) loses his balance as Detroit Red Wings' center Frans Nielsen (51), of Denmark, takes control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, in New York.
December 04, 2016 9:06 PM
DeKeyser scores 1:02 into OT, Red Wings beat Islanders 4-3
VIN A. CHERWOO | Associated Press
NEW YORK – Danny DeKeyser scored 1:02 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday night.
Mike Green scored twice and Henrik Zetterberg had a goal and assist for Detroit, which improved to 4-1-2 in its last seven games. Peter Mrazek stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0-2 in his past five starts.
Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk and Josh Bailey scored for New York, which had won a season-high three straight. Jaroslav Halak finished with 30 saves.
Detroit's Frans Nielsen had an assist while facing his former team for the first time since leaving the Islanders for a six-year, $31.5 million deal with the Red Wings last summer. The 32-year-old Danish center was selected by the Islanders in the third round of the 2002 draft and had 119 goals and 230 assists over 10 seasons in New York.