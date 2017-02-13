Early penalties cost Red Wings

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Zach Parise and the Minnesota Wild have beaten teams a lot of ways this season. On Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings gave one of the league’s best power plays too many chances.

Parise scored twice and Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves to help the Western Conference-leading Wild beat the Red Wings 6-3.

The Wild scored three power-play goals in four chances, including two in the first period as they jumped to a 2-0 lead. Minnesota’s power play is tops in the NHL at home, converting 30.1 percent of its opportunities at Xcel Energy Center.

“We were in the box a little bit too much today,” Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg said. “I thought they made some fine darn plays on the power play and it’s hard to be down like that.”

Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter scored with the man advantage in the first period. Parise then capped the scoring with a power-play goal in the third. The three power-play goals, he noted, led to a deceiving final score.

“It was a tough game,” Parise said. “They do a good job in the D-zone. They’re in your face a lot and they make it pretty tough. But we got the power-play goals and that was the difference.”

Charlie Coyle added a goal and an assist for the Wild, who have points in five straight games. They lead second-place Chicago by five points and have played two fewer games than the Blackhawks.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist for Detroit, Henrik Zetterberg and Andreas Athanasiou also scored, and Jared Coreau made 23 saves. The Red Wings have lost four straight and have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s hard to win when you give up two on the (penalty kill) in the first like that,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought 5-on-5 we did tons of good stuff.”