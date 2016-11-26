- Associated Press
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin (74) checks Detroit Red Wings left wing Drew Miller (20) into the glass during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Detroit.
November 26, 2016 10:19 PM
Galchenyuk's OT goal gives Canadiens 2-1 win over Wings
Associated Press
DETROIT – Alex Galchenyuk scored at 3:37 of overtime, and the NHL-leading Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night.
Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal, which improved to 16-4-2. Carey Price stopped 32 shots.
Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit (10-11-1), and Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.
Galchenyuk finished off a 2-on-1 by one-timing a pass from Alexander Radulov past Mrazek from the bottom of the left circle. It was Galchenyuk's ninth goal.