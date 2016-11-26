Galchenyuk's OT goal gives Canadiens 2-1 win over Wings

DETROIT – Alex Galchenyuk scored at 3:37 of overtime, and the NHL-leading Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night.

Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal, which improved to 16-4-2. Carey Price stopped 32 shots.

Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit (10-11-1), and Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.

Galchenyuk finished off a 2-on-1 by one-timing a pass from Alexander Radulov past Mrazek from the bottom of the left circle. It was Galchenyuk's ninth goal.