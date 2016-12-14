Hawks' hot play continues

NEW YORK – Artem Anisimov scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period to lead the Chicago Blackhawks over the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Trevor van Riemsdyk also scored as the Central Division leaders improved to 3-0-1 in their last four games. Scott Darling stopped 33 shots, upping his record to 7-2-2.

Artemi Panarin had two assists and Anisimov had one as Chicago got even with New York following a 1-0 overtime loss at home to the Rangers last Friday.

Jesper Fast scored for the Rangers and Antti Raanta, starting for the fourth straight game, made 24 saves. Raanta had won three consecutive starts, including shutouts in the last two. New York had won four of its last five.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was activated from injured reserve earlier in the day after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

The Rangers had some chances in the final minutes, but Darling stopped Mats Zuccarello’s slap shot with about 3 minutes to go, and then a tip-in attempt by Jimmy Vesey less than a minute later.

Anisimov put Chicago ahead for good with 1:09 left in the middle period. As Brian Campbell skated past the left side of the net he sent a centering pass in front to Anisimov, who fired it past Raanta for his 13th goal.

COYOTES 4, RED WINGS 1: In Detroit, Jamie McGinn scored twice for victorious Arizona. Lawson Crouse and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo also scored for the Coyotes. Peter Holland had two assists in his Arizona debut, and Mike Smith made 37 saves. Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit, and Jimmy Howard stopped 15 shots.

DeAngelo’s power-play goal opened the scoring 2:01 into the game. His shot from the left faceoff dot beat Howard on the short side. It was DeAngelo’s third goal.

Athanasiou tied it with 3:48 left in the first period. The rebound of Gustav Nyquist’s shot off the rush went in off Athanasiou’s skate for his fifth goal.