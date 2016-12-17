Hinostraza scores tiebreaker, Blackhawks beat Blues 6-4

ST. LOUIS – Vinnie Hinostroza scored a late tiebreaking goal and Patrick Kane broke out of a 10-game goal-scoring drought as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Saturday night.

Dennis Rasmussen, Brian Campbell, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won have four straight. Scott Darling made 23 saves to improve to 9-2-2.

Patrik Berglund scored twice for the Blues, who had recorded at least one point in each of their last 14 home games. Alex Pietrangelo and Kyle Brodziak also scored for the Blues, who fell to 13-2-3 at home.

Hjalmarsson started the comeback by scoring in the first minute of third period to tie the score at 4-4.

Hinostroza converted with 4:25 left for his first game-winning goal of the season. Panarin added an empty netter.