Kane paces Chicago past Anaheim 3-2 in Black Friday rivalry

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks hung on to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 for their fifth consecutive win in the clubs' Black Friday rivalry game.

Artem Anisimov and Ryan Hartman also scored as the Blackhawks snapped their two-game skid even without captain Jonathan Toews. He missed his first game of the season due to an upper-body injury.

Corey Crawford made 34 saves for the Western Conference leaders. They have won five straight regular-season games in Anaheim since March 2013.

Nick Ritchie and Jakob Silfverberg scored and John Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Ducks. They wrapped up a five-game homestand on a three-game skid.

The Ducks fell to 4-4-2 against the Blackhawks on Black Friday. They haven't won this rivalry game since 2009.

The Ducks hosted an afternoon game on the day after Thanksgiving for the 16th time in their 22-season history, including 10 meetings with the Blackhawks. The game has become an annual tradition for both franchises – and for hundreds of Blackhawks fans who show up in balmy Orange County in even larger numbers than usual to roar for their cold-weather hometown.

Anisimov put the Blackhawks up in the first period by finishing a two-man rush set up by Brent Seabrook's beautiful outlet pass to Kane. Anisimov's ninth goal of the season snapped his seven-game drought.

Kane scored his seventh goal on a long shot off another pass from Seabrook during a power play early in the second period, and Hartman put Chicago up 3-0 late in the period.

Ritchie trimmed the lead 10 seconds later with an impressive shot in the slot, going through Seabrook's legs and into the top corner.

An apparent goal by Anaheim's Ondrej Kase was waved off early in the third period when the puck apparently went off his glove before ricocheting into the net. Moments later, Silfverberg scored his seventh goal of a standout season on a wraparound.

NOTES: Toews was injured Wednesday at San Jose, and he is questionable for Saturday's game at Los Angeles. Rookie Vinnie Hinostroza took his spot, centering a line with Marian Hossa and Ryan Hartman. ... Logan Shaw debuted for the Ducks, who acquired the forward in a trade with Florida on Nov. 16. ... The Ducks wore their orange third jerseys.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Kings on Saturday.

Ducks: At Sharks on Saturday.