Maple Leafs' Matthews has record 4 goals in NHL debut

OTTAWA, Ontario — Auston Matthews needed 40 minutes to get into the NHL record book.

In the highest-scoring debut in NHL history, Matthews scored four goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Kyle Turris scored 37 seconds into overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 victory Wednesday night.

Matthews got his fourth with 3 seconds left in the second period, bringing his mother to tears in the stands.

The 19-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the 12th first overall pick to score in his NHL debut.

Turris scored twice, including the tying goal 6:45 into the third period. Bobby Ryan, Erik Karlsson and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa.

Frederik Andersen stopped 25 of 30 shots for the Maple Leafs. Craig Anderson had 34 saves for Ottawa.