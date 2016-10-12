Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews is congratulated by teammate Morgan Rielly, right, for his hat trick, after scoring a goal early in the second period against the Ottawa Senators in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson keeps his eyes on the puck as teammate Cody Ceci tries to push Toronto Maple Leafs' Milan Michalek away during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, right, celebrates a first period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammate William Nylander during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a first-period goal by center Auston Matthews, bottom right, against the Ottawa Senators in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot grabs the jersey of Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan gets high-fives from the bench as he celebrates a first-period goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
October 12, 2016 10:00 PM
Maple Leafs' Matthews has record 4 goals in NHL debut
ASSOCIATED PRESS
OTTAWA, Ontario — Auston Matthews needed 40 minutes to get into the NHL record book.
In the highest-scoring debut in NHL history, Matthews scored four goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Kyle Turris scored 37 seconds into overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 victory Wednesday night.
Matthews got his fourth with 3 seconds left in the second period, bringing his mother to tears in the stands.
The 19-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the 12th first overall pick to score in his NHL debut.
Turris scored twice, including the tying goal 6:45 into the third period. Bobby Ryan, Erik Karlsson and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa.
Frederik Andersen stopped 25 of 30 shots for the Maple Leafs. Craig Anderson had 34 saves for Ottawa.