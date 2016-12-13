McGinn scores twice, Coyotes beat Red Wings 4-1

DETROIT – Jamie McGinn scored twice and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Lawson Crouse and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo also scored for Arizona. Peter Holland had two assists in his Coyotes debut, and Mike Smith made 37 saves.

Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit, and Jimmy Howard stopped 15 shots.

DeAngelo's power-play goal opened the scoring 2:01 into the game. His shot from the left faceoff dot beat Howard on the short side. It was DeAngelo's third goal.

Athanasiou tied it with 3:48 left in the first period. The rebound of Gustav Nyquist's shot off the rush went in off Athanasiou's skate for his fifth goal.

Crouse gave Arizona a 2-1 lead with 16 seconds remaining in the first. He headed toward the net while battling Red Wings defenseman Mike Green, and Crouse's backhand shot trickled through Howard for his second goal.