Mike Green scores in OT, Red Wings beat Devils 5-4

NEWARK, N.J. – Defenseman Mike Green scored from the right circle at 3:18 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings handed the New Jersey Devils a rare loss at home with a 5-4 victory Friday night.

Frans Nielsen added two goals, and Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha scored one apiece as the Red Wings won their second straight despite losing goalie Jimmy Howard to a lower-body injury in the first period.

Petr Mrazek finished and allowed three goals in relief.

John Moore, Mike Cammallieri, Pavel Zacha and Adam Henrique scored for the Devils (7-0-2). They have not lost at home in regulation this season.

The Red Wings started the overtime on a power play and the game ended with the teams playing 4-on-4 because the clock never stopped during the extra session.