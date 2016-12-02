Panthers edge Red Wings in OT

DETROIT – Aleksander Barkov scored on a breakaway at 2:04 into overtime, lifting Florida to a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night and giving interim coach Tom Rowe his first victory with the Panthers.

Florida, playing its second game with Rowe, had lost its last two games. Detroit was 3-0-1 after losing four straight and nine of 11.

The Red Wings went ahead 1:23 into the game when Henrik Zetterberg scored on their first shot, ending a six-game drought. But they struggled on offense the rest of the night.

Florida’s Vincent Trocheck had a goal negated late in the opening period when Detroit coach Jeff Blashill challenged that Panthers defenseman Jason Demers was offside. Demers made up for it by scoring with 1:45 left in the first, pulling the Panthers into a tie.

The Panthers put much more pressure on Petr Mrazek, who stopped 28 shots in regulation, than Detroit did on Roberto Luongo, who had just 18 saves through three periods.

BLACKHAWKS 4, DEVILS 3: In Chicago, Marian Hossa scored his team-leading 12th goal through a screen at 1:31 of overtime to lift Chicago past New Jersey.

Hossa’s shot through traffic from high in the slot beat Cory Schneider on the glove side, moments after New Jersey’s Mike Cammalleri hit the post on a prime chance against Chicago’s Corey Crawford.

New Jersey’s Travis Zajac scored his third goal of the game at 8:49 of the third to tie it 3-all after scores by Chicago’s Artem Anisimov and Niklas Hjalmarsson late in the second period had put the Blackhawks ahead.