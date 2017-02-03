Red Wings beat Islanders 5-4 on DeKeyser's late goal

DETROIT – Danny DeKeyser scored with 27.9 remaining in regulation, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-4 win over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

DeKeyser's shot from the left side of the left circle caromed off two Islanders defensemen, Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey, and into the net.

Detroit had a one-goal lead for 20 minutes before Jason Chimera made it 4-all with 2:26 left in the third period. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill challenged that Chimera was offside, but the goal that he chipped in between the post and Petr Mrazek stood off Darren Helm's turnover.

Henrik Zetterberg had a go-ahead goal late in the second period scored 23 seconds after John Tavares pulled the Islanders into a 3-all tie. Helm and Anthony Mantha had goals 2:20 apart earlier in the period to put Detroit ahead after it trailed 2-1 following the first.

Mrazek stopped 32 shots, while Thomas Greiss had 19 saves for the Islanders.