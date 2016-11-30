Red Wings beat Stars to stay hot

DETROIT – Anthony Mantha scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Petr Mrazek stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings, who are 3-0-1 in their last four games for their best stretch in more than a month.

Kari Lehtonen made 17 saves for the Stars. He was pulled for an extra skater with more than 2 minutes left, and the Red Wings took advantage when Steve Ott scored an empty-net goal to make it 3-1 with 1:03 remaining.

Dallas, playing the second of back-to-back games on the road, has dropped two straight and won just three of its last nine overall.

The Stars got off to a strong start, scoring 16 seconds into the game when Esa Lindell’s shot was redirected off the right skate of Red Wings defenseman Mike Green.

Detroit made it 1-all with a goal off a Dallas player when Dylan Larkin’s shot went off one of Jordie Benn’s skates with 39 seconds left in the opening period.

Mantha and Larkin scored on power plays, ending the Red Wings’ 0-for-14 drought with an extra skater over the previous five games.

Notes: Dave Strader, the Stars’ TV play-by-play announcer, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, attended the game and announced the team’s lineup in the locker room beforehand. ... Dallas made its final scheduled appearance at Joe Louis Arena, which will be replaced by a new arena next season. ... Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay dropped the ceremonial puck before the game. ... Detroit’s Tomas Jurco made his season debut, returning from offseason back surgery.

BLACKHAWKS 2, PANTHERS 1: In Chicago, Richard Panik and Artemi Panarin scored in a shootout, and Chicago beat Florida in the Panthers’ first game since Tom Rowe took over as interim coach.

Panik also scored in regulation and Corey Crawford made 38 saves in Chicago’s first home game in 16 days. The Blackhawks went 3-3-1 on their 12-day trip.

Panarin beat Roberto Luongo with a slick backhand in the second round of the shootout. After Aleksander Barkov was stopped by Crawford at the other end, Panik converted his chance with a well-placed wrist shot past Luongo on the glove side.

Florida returned to the ice for the first time since coach Gerard Gallant was fired after a 3-2 loss at Carolina on Sunday night. Jaromir Jagr scored in the third period and Luongo made 32 saves, but the Panthers lost for the third time in four games.