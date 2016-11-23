Red Wings end skid with 2-1 shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Gustav Nyquist scored in regulation and in a shootout to help the Detroit Red Wings snap a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Thomas Vanek also scored in the shootout and had an assist in regulation for the Red Wings, while Brian Gionta scored in regulation for the Sabres.

Jimmy Howard made 32 saves for the Red Wings, and Robin Lehner made 23 saves for the Sabres

After 36 scoreless minutes, the Red Wings went ahead when Nyquist found the back of the net following a spinning pass from Thomas Vanek. The goal was Nyquist's team-leading fourth of the season.