Red Wings forward Nyquist suspended 6 games

NEW YORK — Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist was suspended for six games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for high-sticking Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the face.

On Sunday in Minnesota's 6-3 home victory, Spurgeon knocked Nyquist to the ice, and Nyquist came up swinging, using the blade of his stick to spear Spurgeon just below his left eye. Nyquist was called for a double-minor for high-sticking. Spurgeon missed a few shifts while getting stitches in his cheek.

The suspension will cost Nyquist $158,333. The 27-year-old Swede has seven goals and 22 assists in 56 games this season.