Red Wings lose; both starting goalies injured

TAMPA, Fla. – Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in relief of Ben Bishop as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Tuesday night in a game where both starting goalies left because of injuries.

Bishop was hurt 12 minutes into the first period, going down after kicking out his right leg to make a pad save on Nick Jensen’s shot. The Lightning said Bishop has a lower-body injury.

Detroit’s Jimmy Howard departed with 12:41 remaining in the second. He was unable to put weight on his right leg following a goalmouth scramble involving Jensen and Tampa Bay’s Erik Condra.

SENATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3: In Chicago, Derick Brassard and Tom Pyatt scored 10 seconds apart during Ottawa’s three-goal second period as the Senators beat Chicago for their third consecutive victory.

Bobby Ryan added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a seven-game road losing streak against Chicago, earning its first win at the United Center since March 28, 2001. Dion Phaneuf scored a power-play goal, and Kyle Turris had two assists.