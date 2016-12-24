Red Wings rally, win in shootout

SUNRISE, Fla. – Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in the shootout, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday night.

Anthony Mantha, Drew Miller and Nielsen scored for Detroit (15-15-4) in regulation. Jared Coreau made 31 saves for his first career win in his second start.

Reilly Smith, Jason Demers and Derek MacKenzie scored for the Panthers (15-14-6), and Roberto Luongo made 36 saves.

Smith, a 25-goal scorer last year in his first season with the Panthers, fell to the ice and clutched his face after taking a hard hit from Niklas Kronwall 2:51 into the period.

He stayed down on the ice in pain and had blood from a cut on the inside of his visor when he skated off into the dressing room. He did not return.

MacKenzie one-timed a cross-ice pass from Matheson at 10:27 of the second for his fourth goal, giving Florida a 3-1 advantage.

Miller cut the deficit to 3-2 with his third goal at 1:36 of the third on a sharp-angle shot from the left circle.

Detroit completed the rally when Nielsen beat Luongo in close for his eighth goal at 13:51.

AVALANCHE 2, BLACKHAWKS 1 OT: In Chicago, Nathan MacKinnon scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift Colorado.

Cruising in with Tyson Barrie on a 2-on-1 break, MacKinnon beat Corey Crawford with a high shot that ticked off the post and ended the Avalanche’s five-game losing streak.

Mikko Rantanen scored on a deflection at 5:42 of the third period for the Avalanche’s first goal in 167 minutes and 43 seconds of play. Colorado was shut out in its previous two games.