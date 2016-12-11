Schenn scores in OT to back Stolarz, Flyers win 9th straight

DETROIT – Brayden Schenn scored 2:44 into overtime and Anthony Stolarz got his first shutout in his second career start, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers over the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Sunday night for their ninth consecutive win.

Stolarz made 28 saves, helping Philadelphia outlast Jimmy Howard and the Red Wings. Howard made 34 saves in his first start since Nov. 23.

Schenn cut in from the left wing, skated across the top of the crease, faked a backhand shot and then slid the puck in for his eighth goal of the season and fourth in two games.

Howard stopped Pierre-Edouard Bellemaire from the bottom inside edge of the right circle 1:53 into overtime.