Ottawa Senators' Bobby Ryan (9) celebrates his goal with Marc Methot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Chicago.
December 20, 2016 11:23 PM
Senators beat Blackhawks 4-3 for 3rd straight win
JAY COHEN | Associated Press
CHICAGO – Derick Brassard and Tom Pyatt scored 10 seconds apart during Ottawa's three-goal second period, and the Senators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their third consecutive victory.
Bobby Ryan added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a seven-game road losing streak against Chicago, earning its first win at the United Center since March 28, 2001. Dion Phaneuf scored a power-play goal, and Kyle Turris had two assists.
Artemi Panarin, Tyler Motte and Richard Panik scored for the Blackhawks, who had won five in a row and six of seven. Scott Darling made 26 saves while dropping to 6-3-1 in 10 starts since Corey Crawford had an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 3.
Chicago played without center Artem Anisimov for the second straight game due to an upper-body injury, and forward Marian Hossa left in the first period. The Blackhawks did not provide a reason for Hossa's departure.