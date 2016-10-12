- Associated Press
St. Louis Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk (22) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of a hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Chicago.
October 12, 2016 10:50 PM
Tarasenko helps Blues top Blackhawks 5-2 in opener
JAY COHEN | Associated Press
CHICAGO – Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday in an opening-night matchup of Central Division rivals.
Kevin Shattenkirk and Paul Stastny each had a power-play goal and two assists for the Blues, who eliminated the Blackhawks in seven games in the first round of the playoffs in April. Jake Allen had 17 saves in his first game since he became St. Louis' clear No. 1 goaltender with Brian Elliott's June trade to Calgary.
Richard Panik and Ryan Hartman scored for Chicago, which had six rookies in the starting lineup, including four playing their first NHL game. Corey Crawford finished with 29 saves.