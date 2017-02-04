Van Riemsdyk scores late, Blackhawks beat Stars 5-3

DALLAS – Trevor van Riemsdyk put in a rebound with 4:03 left to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Saturday night.

Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped a close-range shot by Artem Anisimov, but van Riemsdyk followed to put the puck under Lehtonen and make it 4-3. Jonathan Toews added an empty-net goal in the final second.

Van Riemsdyk's older brother, James, also had a href='https://apnews.com/c4192829d0134ce6bcbd19e11b64dc9f/Nylander's-3-goals-help-Maple-Leafs-outlast-Bruins-6-5'a late game-winning goal/a on Saturday, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 6-5.

The third period of this one was dominated by scoring stars. Goals by Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 9:24, but Chicago's Patrick Kane tied the game just 35 seconds after Seguin scored.

Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas, and Lehtonen made 31 saves.

Corey Crawford stopped 31 shots for Chicago and is 4-0 against Dallas this season.