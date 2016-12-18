Wings down Ducks on Tatar's hat trick

DETROIT – Tomas Tatar got his first career hat trick to help the Detroit Red Wings break out of a slump with a 6-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Tatar got his third goal early in the third period, putting the puck on both sides of his stick before flipping it over John Gibson.

Rickard Rakell scored his second goal of the game less than two minutes later, pulling Anaheim within a goal.

The Red Wings restored their two-goal lead midway through the third when Frans Nielsen scored off a rebound in front of the net.

Detroit scored more goals (four) in the first two periods than it totaled over its previous four games – all home losses – and finished with a season scoring high.

BLACKHAWKS 6, BLUES 4: In St. Louis, Vinnie Hinostroza scored a late tiebreaking goal and Patrick Kane broke out of a 10-game goal-scoring drought to lead Chicago.

Dennis Rasmussen, Brian Campbell, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won have four straight.

Scott Darling made 23 saves to improve to 9-2-2.

Patrik Berglund scored twice for the Blues, who had recorded at least one point in each of their last 14 home games. Alex Pietrangelo and Kyle Brodziak also scored for the Blues, who fell to 13-2-3 at home.