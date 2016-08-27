Backup catcher hero for TinCaps

TinCaps vs. West Michigan When: 7:05 p.m. today Where: Parkview Field Tickets: $12.50, $10, $8, $5 (lawn) TV: Comcast Channel 81 Radio: 1380 AM

With an 0-2 count, Marcus Greene Jr. wasn’t necessarily expecting something to hit.

An 82 mph slider came in over the plate, though, and the TinCaps’ backup catcher took a big hack. Good thing he did.

Greene smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night to give the TinCaps a 2-1 victory over West Michigan in front of 6,421 at Parkview Field.

His heroics brought the stadium to life.

“It feels great,” Greene said. “We just try to keep the energy up the whole time with what the standings are. In this game, you have to have fun.”

Fort Wayne (59-72, 23-38 second half) remains alive for a trip to the Midwest League playoffs but, with nine games left, must leapfrog four clubs in the Eastern Division wild-card race.

The Whitecaps (66-60, 27-32) have already clinched a playoff berth and opened this four-game series with Beau Burrows, the second-ranked prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ farm system, on the mound.

Fort Wayne countered with Anderson Espinoza, the San Diego Padres’ top prospect, and neither guy disappointed.

With A.J. Preller watching from behind home plate in his first visit to the Summit City as the Padres’ general manager, Espinoza went five innings and gave up one run on four hits.

The only run against the 18-year-old right-hander occurred in the fifth when Cam Gibson came home from third base on a caught stealing at second.

Prior to Greene’s fifth long ball, the TinCaps had been held scoreless since Carlos Belen’s RBI fielder’s choice in the third. Burrows ended up going five innings and giving up just that one run on four hits. He had five strikeouts.

The TinCaps’ bullpen was dominant. Long man Blake Rogers threw three shutout innings, lowering his ERA to 4.89, and David Bednar (3-3) worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to keep the game tied.

Bednar, just drafted this summer, has become a top option late in close games. He has pitched scoreless ball in six of his last seven appearances.

“I was very fortunate to get the call here (to Fort Wayne),” Bednar said. “I try to pound the zone and just let the guys behind me make plays.”

Greene, in the lineup due to Austin Allen being sick for a second straight day, made the biggest play of them all.

“I thought he (lefty Trent Szkutnik) was going to waste a pitch,” Greene said. “He threw a pitch I could handle, and I managed to get it up out of the ballpark.”

