Money not a minor issue

Cramped apartments. Diets replete with fast food. Putting in long hours for little money.

Minor leaguers often have it rough, and the pay structures and conditions for players have been in the news a lot lately.

Like many guys across the minors, TinCaps players have received mailings on the legal fight to improve their wages.

In a lawsuit filed in 2014 in federal court in California, 34 plaintiffs said Major League Baseball is violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Kodie Tidwell declined to sign onto the class-action suit in large part because he wasn’t sure of the process and didn’t want to hold any obligations.

But the TinCaps’ jack-of-all-trades utility man wants to see the suit succeed at its trial, scheduled to begin next year.

“I think something should be done,” Tidwell said. “Here, we don’t (live with) host families, so we have to pay rent along with clubbie dues and electric bills, the same things every other American worker pays for.”

Minimum wage is $7.25. Tidwell said he earns about $900 per month, after taxes, and works more than 70 hours a week, all told, during the 140-game season. That comes to something like $3 an hour.

“Making well under the minimum wage makes it really hard,” said Tidwell, who tried to avoid McDonald’s and Taco Bell when he returned home to Louisiana last winter since he had eaten so much fast food in 2015, his professional debut.

It is important to note that TinCaps players are not paid by Hardball Capital, the firm that owns the franchise. Rather they are employees of the San Diego Padres, for whom Fort Wayne is a Single-A affiliate.

The Padres – along with the 29 other major league teams – are defendants in the suit filed by attorney Garrett Broshuis, a former minor leaguer himself.

There are FLSA exclusions for recreational and seasonal employers, according to the U.S. Labor Department, and MLB cited those exemptions in its response to the lawsuit.

Jacob Nix doesn’t know all the legal mumbo jumbo. What the TinCaps’ ace does know is toiling in the minors offers the promise of one day playing in the majors, where the average salary is $4.38 million, per a 2016 Associated Press study.

“We’re playing for an opportunity,” Nix said. “But I know a lot of guys are hurting. I was fortunate enough to get two signing bonuses, basically, so I’m doing all right. I try to help guys out when I can.”

The Padres chose Nix in the third round of the 2015 draft and signed him to a $900,000 bonus. No bonus babies in the 26th round, where the Padres took Tidwell, who works jobs in construction in the offseason just to help make ends meet.

Nix bought all the furniture in his Fort Wayne apartment, a place that once included Logan Allen, Austin Smith, Elliot Ashbeck and Will Headean but is now down to Nix, Allen and Thomas Dorminy. The three teammates split the rent.

“We get by,” Nix said. “We get two meals a day at the ballpark. About $30 a day doesn’t sound like much, but you can get by on it when you don’t have a lot of expenses.”

But Tidwell, who lives with teammates Peter Van Gansen, Chris Baker and Alan Garcia as they space air mattresses in a two-bedroom apartment, is of the mind current wages for minor leaguers are insufficient.

“This is a job,” he said. “People say it’s not a career, but we get one or two off days a month. We’re here every day and should be compensated for the work we do to make it easier on us financially.”

Note: Dorminy was placed on the disabled list Tuesday. Another starting pitcher, 2016 No. 8 overall pick Cal Quantrill, was promoted to low-A Fort Wayne from short-season Tri-City and will start today at Parkview Field.

