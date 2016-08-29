No playoffs for TinCaps

TinCaps vs. West Michigan When: 7:05 p.m. today Where: Parkview Field Tickets: $12.50, $10, $8, $5 (lawn) TV: Comcast Channel 81 Radio: 1380 AM

For the first time, Parkview Field will not play host to a Midwest League playoff game.

The TinCaps’ run of seven straight playoff appearances is over as Sunday’s 7-3 defeat to West Michigan eliminated Fort Wayne from the race for the Eastern Division wild card.

“Tough we did not make it for the first time in (the park’s eight-year) history,” pitcher Jake Nix said. “Sometimes the cards don’t fall your way. It’s very unfortunate. We had a lot of (roster) moves, guys going up and down this year. It kind of hurt us, part of the game.”

With seven games left, the TinCaps (60-73, 24-39 second half) have used a franchise-record 57 players, surpassing Fort Wayne’s 2004 squad (54).

“It is what it is,” TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. “It’s always nice if you can make the playoffs. But the season just hasn’t gone our way. So we take the best out of what’s been going on and try to improve on those things.”

Unlike his predecessor, Francisco Morales, Contreras never spoke openly with his team about setting the playoffs as a goal, preferring to focus first on development.

And on that front, the team has had several success stories, according to San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller.

“Two guys up with Lake Elsinore (San Diego’s high-A affiliate): Michael Gettys and Ruddy Giron,” Preller said. “I think for different reasons. As a repeat player in Fort Wayne, Michael made adjustments from an offensive standpoint, and the results started to come.

“Ruddy, another guy that repeated (low-A Fort Wayne), made mechanical adjustments with (TinCaps hitting coach) Vinny Lopez, ended up having a nice second half and getting promoted. Those have been two nice stories for us.”

What was also a nice story were those seven consecutive playoff trips, which made up the longest active streak in the minor leagues, a designation now held by Myrtle Beach, the Chicago Cubs’ high-A affiliate headed to the Carolina League playoffs for a sixth year in a row.

The TinCaps got off to a 34-26 start, led by Gettys and solid pitching, but are 26-47 in their last 73 games. Still, as recently as Aug. 5 they were a game back in the wild-card race. Being swept in four-game series by Lansing and Dayton changed that and made the elimination feel inevitable.

Sunday’s game, like many, had points the TinCaps could feel good about and others to look back upon with regret.

Leadoff man Kodie Tidwell came up in the bottom of the eighth down 5-3 with the bases loaded and two outs, but struck out swinging. That proved to be the last chance to salvage the game as Elvin Liriano allowed a two-run single to Brett Pirtle in the top of the ninth that essentially put it out of reach.

“We’re going to go about our business (today) the same we did Day 1,” Contreras said. “That’s the part about being a professional, and I wouldn’t let (anything else) happen. Can’t take a day off just because you’re out of a playoff race.”

