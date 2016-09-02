Padres, TinCaps extend contract

TinCaps vs. Great Lakes When: 7:05 p.m. today Where: Parkview Field Tickets: $12.50, $10, $8, $5 (lawn) TV: Comcast Channel 81 Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

The TinCaps saw no reason to end a longtime partnership.

Thursday’s renewal of their player development contract with the San Diego Padres will make it a 20-year affiliation as the extension is through 2018.

“It never got to the point of we’re leaving or they don’t want to come back,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. “I would say everybody wanted to make sure it was a good fit.

“We’ve had a great run with the Padres and extremely excited it gets to continue. As we enter 2017, the 25th season of professional baseball in Fort Wayne, we’re with our partner that’s been here the longest.”

Fort Wayne, in the Midwest League, will continue to serve as San Diego’s low-A affiliate, a role it has held since 1999.

“We feel very privileged and honored to have such a longstanding partnership with the TinCaps and know how special this place is,” said Sam Geaney, the Padres’ director of player development. “We truly in our hearts realize we have the best low-A affiliate in all of the minor leagues. From top to bottom, it’s a first-class organization for us as far as a tremendous type of working atmosphere for our players.”

The two sides have inked several extensions over the years. There were two-year agreements signed in 2010, 2012 and 2014, and the two-year theme remains this time.

“I don’t think they want it any less than that,” Nutter said. “Sometimes these aren’t the most fun thing, so we like that it is two years for continuity.”

Geaney said it’s “healthy” to sit down and discuss the state of an affiliation every couple of years but said there was “nothing in particular” the two sides needed to address in the latest round of discussions.

“We’re very, very happy with the relationship and the facility (Parkview Field),” he said. “Everything that goes in with having the TinCaps as an affiliate, it’s more how do you enhance the relationship.”

Although the TinCaps’ streak of seven consecutive playoff appearances came to an end this year – they won Thursday, 5-4 in 10 innings against Great Lakes on Chris Baker’s three-run double, in a game in which just-promoted first-round draft pick Eric Lauer pitched two shutout innings – talent is on the way.

Many observers believe the talent in the Padres’ pipeline could make the next two years successful for Fort Wayne.

“Gets really exciting when you do start opening up your crystal ball a little bit,” Geaney said. “You look at our draft class this year, you look at some of the pitching starting with Cal (Quantrill) and some of the international signees.

“You start thinking of this wave of talent coming through our system and to Fort Wayne these next couple years.”

Nutter said that wave was a consideration for the TinCaps and owner Hardball Capital.

“We look at what they’ve done in the draft and in Latin America, the future seems really bright,” Nutter said. “I think they put a stake in what their affiliates have to say. No sales jobs (needed to renew).”

Notes: Lauer’s Tri-City teammate and fellow starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi was also promoted Thursday and will start tonight for Fort Wayne in the finale of the three-game set with Great Lakes. To clear roster space, relievers Will Stillman and Evan Miller were sent down.

