Padres trade VanMeter to Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have acquired shortstop Josh VanMeter from the San Diego Padres as the player to be named later in Thursday's trade between the clubs.

On Thursday, Rule 5 draft selection Luis Torrens, a catcher, was sent to San Diego, the Reds said in a statement.

VanMeter, of Ossian, finished 2016 at Double-A San Antonio. The Norwell graduate spent most of the season at high-A Lake Elsinore, and played parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons for the TinCaps.

