Prospect struggles in relief

Two of the TinCaps’ top pitching prospects got vastly different results Monday night.

Logan Allen, in his second start since returning from the disabled list, performed well while Austin Smith struggled in a 10-2 defeat to West Michigan at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (60-74, 24-40 second half) settled for a split of the four-game series and are off today before their final six games of the season.

Allen, operating on a pitch count, went 32/3 innings and gave up just one run on one hit, a solo home run by Will Allen (no relation) in the top of the second inning.

Fort Wayne activated the left-handed Allen on Wednesday and started him that night at Great Lakes. He went 32/3 innings there and gave up just one run on four hits to begin his comeback from a bone spur.

Austin Smith also pitched in Wednesday, with four shutout innings and five strikeouts. But his tandem with Allen didn’t go as well the second time.

Elvin Liriano got the final out of the fourth to keep it 1-0. Smith then entered in the fifth and went a third of an inning. The Whitecaps got five earned runs on five hits against Smith, the 20-year-old right-hander is rated the No. 27 prospect in the San Diego Padres’ farm system.

An error by third baseman Carlos Belen, one of two he made in the game and one of the TinCaps’ four, was pivotal in setting up the inning.

“They (the Whitecaps) thrive on mistakes,” TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. “They’re a small-ball team. If you leave pitches up, they can do damage.”

Will Allen, the Whitecaps’ cleanup hitter, was 2 for 4 with his fifth homer, an RBI single and two walks. West Michigan’s Jose Azocar went 3 for 5 with two RBI singles, and Arvicent Perez was 3 for 6 with a pair of RBI doubles.

West Michigan (68-61, 29-33) is headed to the Midwest League playoffs and finished 11-11 against the TinCaps, who were eliminated Sunday from the Eastern Division wild-card race. It snapped Fort Wayne’s streak of consecutive playoff appearances at seven.

The team’s first game since being knocked from contention was a hard one to watch for the announced crowd of 4,534.

Down 8-0, the TinCaps at last broke through in the sixth on Tyler Selesky’s RBI single and Alan Garcia’s RBI groundout. But they mustered nothing more on a night they were outhit 13-5 and used a position player – Garcia – to pitch the ninth. He didn’t give up a run and struck out a batter.

Sandy Baez (7-9) pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts.

Besides Allen, the Padres’ No. 17 prospect, Chris Baker was a bright spot in the series, going 6 for 16 with two walks, a homer and three RBI, though he did commit an error at shortstop Monday.

“Good baseball player,” said Mark Conner, the Padres’ scouting director who attended the game. “He’s gone through a long year with the college season. You just want to see him get through the year healthy.”

