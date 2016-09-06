TinCaps' progress pleasing to Padres

The eighth season of the Parkview Field era was up and down for the TinCaps.

But while they failed to reach the Midwest League playoffs for the first time in eight years, it’s clear the San Diego Padres were pleased at some of the growth that took place at their low-A affiliate.

“I think we’re very proud of the development of some of these players,” Padres farm director Sam Geaney said. “A young group of quality arms, a lot of the future of our organization on the mound has been concentrated (in Fort Wayne).”

The TinCaps lost on Labor Day, finishing the year 62-78.

“I’ll remember a handful of things,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said. “Remember Michael Gettys making one of the biggest improvements I’ve ever seen in 25 years from one year to the next. I’ll remember (Brad) Zunica going bomb to left field and to right field and fans asking if the (franchise’s home run) record (20) is safe.

“I’ll remember fondly working with Anthony (Contreras), the first time I had a kid play (at Fort Wayne) and then become the manager. We didn’t get there – you can’t sugarcoat it – but at the same time, maybe it’s OK to reset.”

Here’s a review of some of the top TinCaps who were still around in the second half.

Jake Nix

A 3.50 ERA in the first half got him to the Midwest League All-Star Game, and he ended up the only yearlong presence in the rotation, starting all 25 games in which he pitched.

“He’s continued to develop his third pitch, his changeup,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said of Nix, who struck out 90 batters and walked 20.

Anderson Espinoza

The Padres’ No. 1 prospect went 1-3 with a 4.73 ERA in eight outings (seven starts) for Fort Wayne, touching 99 mph.

“Very young for this level, 18,” Preller said. “Easy fastball velocity. He does things easy, little effort to what he does.

“We’re still working on the development of the secondary pitches. But he has a chance to be a complete pitcher, a front-of-the-rotation starter.”

Logan Allen

The touted left-handed pitcher missed all of July and most of June and August because of bone spurs but came back with three solid outings. Allen gave up 48 hits in 54 innings and might have been the TinCaps’ best starter.

“(Had) the setback from the injury and then bouncing back and finishing the year in Fort Wayne (was good),” Preller said.

Carlos Belen

The third baseman hit .222 with 12 homers and drove in a team-leading 72 runs.

“He’s able to hit mistakes he wasn’t hitting last year in (short-season) Tri-City,” Contreras said. “He has a chance to be a really good player. His ability to recognize the breaking pitch, he still has a long way to go with that.”

Austin Allen

The All-Star catcher led the TinCaps with a .320 average, had a franchise-best 24-game hitting streak and earned a chance to spend the final three games at Double-A San Antonio.

“He had success in college at a mid-tier college (Florida Institute of Technology),” Preller said. “For him to come (to Fort Wayne) this year and swing the bat the way he has, take care of his body and to improve defensively, was a great year for him. Really looking forward to seeing what’s in store in the future.”

