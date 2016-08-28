TinCaps crush with GM in town

TinCaps vs. West Michigan When: 3:05 p.m. today Where: Parkview Field Tickets: $12.50, $10, $8, $5 (lawn) TV: Comcast Channel 81 Radio: 1380 AM

Runs and hits galore. Good weather. Players on top of their game before a sizable crowd.

The TinCaps’ 15-4 blowout of West Michigan on Saturday night exemplified why the San Diego Padres want Fort Wayne to remain their low-A affiliate. A.J. Preller, in his first visit to Parkview Field since being hired as the Padres’ general manager in August 2014, made clear that San Diego wants to renew the 18-year partnership.

“From our standpoint, for me getting a chance to come here for a couple of days, that was important,” Preller said. “I had heard such great things. I see the atmosphere and meet the people and meet the staff.

“It continues to motivate us to try to get something done and continue the relationship.”

The player development contract between the TinCaps and Padres expires after this season, and Preller said there have been discussions on its renewal between San Diego farm director Sam Geaney and TinCaps president Mike Nutter.

“I think that’s what the next couple weeks will be about,” said Preller, who earlier this month did contract extensions with Triple-A El Paso and short-season Tri-City.

The TinCaps’ slumbering offense suddenly woke up Saturday and looked the part of a sleeping giant as Preller watched from the stands.

With a season-high 20 hits, a six-run fourth inning and a five-run fifth, Fort Wayne set a season high for runs before an announced crowd of 7,781.

The TinCaps (60-72, 24-38 second-half) retain faint hope of reaching the Midwest League playoffs with eight games left. They trail Great Lakes by seven and a half games in the Eastern Division wild-card race. Three other teams are in the way as well.

For a night, it looked easy.

All that offense was more than All-Star Jake Nix (3-7) needed. In six innings, he gave up just one run on three hits.

Evan Miller, who pitched for the Mastodons this spring as they reached the Summit League Championship Series, made his TinCaps debut with two shutout innings in relief of Nix. He got applause from a few IPFW folks in the stands, walked one and struck out two.

The TinCaps broke out of a 4-11 slump in which they had scored only 19 runs – total.

The stars were plentiful.

Chris Baker led the way by finishing 3 for 5 with a solo homer, an RBI triple, an RBI single and a walk. Austin Allen went 3 for 5 with a two-run single and an RBI double. Carlos Belen went 2 for 5 with an RBI single and a two-run double. And Jose Carlos Urena went 2 for 5 with a two-run homer and an RBI single.

“Everyone had fun hitting the fastball,” Baker said. “It’s awesome, just not for baseball but for a bigger thing. That I was able to play well on Stand Up To Cancer Night is almost like a shout-out to my dad (who is battling leukemia).”

Notes: TinCaps outfielder Rod Boykin (back) was sent to the DL and replaced by outfielder Taylor Kohlwey from high-A Lake Elsinore.

