TinCaps shut out for 17th time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The TinCaps were shut out for the 17th time this season as Blake Bivens gave up just two hits over six innings as Bowling Green defeated the TinCaps 7-0 on Saturday.

Kewby Meyer homered and had two hits to lead the Hot Rods’ offense.

Bivens (8-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the second inning when Meyer hit a solo home run.

Notes: The TinCaps made several roster moves before Saturday night’s game: catcher Miguel Del Castillo transferred from Triple-A El Paso to Fort Wayne; catcher Austin Allen transferred from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio; pitcher Evan Miller transferred from the Arizona League to Fort Wayne; pitcher Will Stillman transferred from AZL to Fort Wayne; pitcher Eric Lauer transferred from Fort Wayne to AZL; pitcher Joey Lucchesi transferred from Fort Wayne to AZL.

