TinCaps top 6,000 a game, set attendance mark

The TinCaps’ season has not been their best on the field.

But it was their best at the gate, with Friday’s announced crowd of 7,597 in the home finale raising Parkview Field’s final 70-game total to 413,701.

In 2014, including the two playoff games, the TinCaps drew 411,028. They beat that record this year without even needing a postseason berth.

“Pretty remarkable,” team President Mike Nutter said. “I think it does dispel a little bit of a myth the winning team sells a ton more tickets. The work by our amazing staff is what carries it. They (fans) come out for this amazing ballpark and for promotions.”

For the first time since the stadium opened in 2009, the TinCaps averaged 6,084 fans on 68 dates (two doubleheaders).

Part of the relationship with the community, Nutter said, is that he tries to be accountable to fans when any part of the game experience goes awry.

That happened Sunday as a sudden, powerful windstorm blew over the inflatable bounce house in the Fun Zone near the left-field corner. The team said seven children were inside at the time and two had received medical treatment.

“The bounce house took a quarter or a half turn,” Nutter said. “Very weird. That had never happened. I’m not minimizing it. Two kids came in. One was fine. The other had a bump on the head.”

Nutter posted a first-person letter on the team’s website Thursday and explained that a pair of main straps snapped to cause the incident. The team, he said, has addressed it by adding concrete ballasts.

“I’m a dad first, of a 7-year-old and an 11-year-old,” Nutter said. “I’m not doing the lawyer stuff. We can’t risk things. Sorry that happened.

“We reached a solution that far exceeded what anybody said we needed to do. They’re not going anywhere in a hurricane, somebody said.”

The weather for Friday’s final home game, 75 degrees at first pitch with a nice breeze and cloudless sky, was idyllic.

A night after defeating Great Lakes 5-4 in 10 innings, the TinCaps fell by the identical score in 10 innings Friday night to finish 37-33 at Parkview Field, a slate that included eight walk-off wins.

Chris Baker’s walk-off, three-run double to win in the 10th inning Thursday was such a memorable moment, and so was Carlos Belen’s RBI triple to win the July 30, 15-inning marathon against Lansing.

Or who could forget April’s four-game home set against South Bend, in which Fort Wayne won the first three games by a combined score of 34-6?

Sam Geaney, the San Diego Padres’ farm director, attended Friday’s game, no doubt glad to see another big crowd to let San Diego’s low-A prospects experience packed stands at an early stage of their pro careers.

“The electricity in this place on a nightly basis,” Geaney said, “is a very good buildup to hopefully two or three years from now playing in playoff games in Petco (Park).”

Notes: Fort Wayne (62-75 overall, 26-41 second half) travels to Bowling Green today for their season-ending, three-game set.

cgoff@jg.net