  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    TinCaps' Cal Quantrill started out pitching against Great Lakes Wednesday evening at Parkview Field.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    TinCaps' Anderson Espinoza began pitching in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against Great Lakes at Parkview Field.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    TinCaps' Cal Quantrill warms up before Wednesay night's game against Great Lakes at Parkview Field.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    TinCaps' Chris Baker hits a foul ball in the second inning of Wednesday night's game against Great Lakes at Parkview Field.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    TinCaps' Taylor Kohlwey catches a fly ball in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against Great Lakes at Parkview Field.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    TinCap's Austin Allen scores in the first inning of Wednesday's game against Great Lakes at Parkview Field.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Jose Carlos Urena, of the TinCaps, throws in a fielded ball in the third inning of Wednesday's game against Great Lakes at Parkview Field.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Fort Wayne native Zach McKinstry, playing for Great Lakes, fields a ball in the third inning of Wednesday's against the TinCaps at Parkview Field.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Chris Baker, of the TinCaps, hits a foul ball in the first inning of Wednesday night's game against Great Lakes at Parkview Field.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
August 31, 2016 9:34 PM

TinCaps vs Great Lakes

