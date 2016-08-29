TinCaps vs West Michigan Whitecaps



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

TinCap's Tyler Selesky tries to field the ball before West Michigan's Cam Gibson can make it back to first base in the second inning of Monday night's game at Parkview Field.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

TinCaps' Logan Allen started out pitching against West Michigan in Monday night's game at Parkview Field.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

TinCaps' Carlos Belen strikes out swining in the first inning of Monday's game against West Michigan at Parkview Field.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

TinCaps' Peter Van Gansen holds up the ball after tagging West Michigan's Will Maddox at second base in the fourth inning of Monday night's game at Parkview Field.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Jake the Diamond Dog took over as bat boy during the third inning of Monday night's TinCaps' game against West Michigan at Parkview Field.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Alan Garcia, of the TinCaps, hits a fly ball in the second inning of Monday night's game against West Michigan at Parkview Field.