Top draft pick, local product highlight night

TinCaps vs. Great Lakes When: 7:05 p.m. today Where: Parkview Field Tickets: $12.50, $10, $8, $5 (lawn) TV: Comcast Channel 81 Radio: 1380 AM

The TinCaps’ season may be winding down – there are only five games left – but there was plenty for the Fort Wayne faithful to get excited about Wednesday at Parkview Field.

The crowd of 4,593 got to see the San Diego Padres’ latest first-round pick, pitcher Cal Quantrill, make his TinCaps debut. And they got to see Zach McKinstry, a former player at North Side, make his Parkview Field debut at second base.

To top it off, the TinCaps defeated Great Lakes 6-4.

Afterward, Quantrill felt he could have done better, and McKinstry gave himself high marks.

Quantrill worked three innings, throwing only 61 pitches (37 for strikes), giving up two runs and four hits, striking out two and walking three.

“Obviously, it wasn’t my best one. I really felt a little bit off my game. Nothing hurt, I just didn’t have the simple, easy (mentality) I did in Tri-City. That’s all right, you won’t have a perfect game every night,” said Quantrill, who had pitched in both the Arizona Rookie League and with short-season Tri-City, going 0-4 with a 3.34 ERA, 44 strikeouts and four walks over 32-1/3 innings.

Prior to that, he had pitched at Stanford, but a torn ligament in his right, throwing elbow required Tommy John surgery in early 2015.

“Coming off surgery, you’re not going to feel perfect every single time and learning to battle in those situations is something that’s important to me,” said Quantrill, whose father, Paul, pitched 14 seasons in the major leagues.

Quantrill was the 29th first-round or supplemental first-round pick the Padres have sent to Fort Wayne (61-74, 25-40 in second half) since the teams’ affiliation began in 1999.

“I’m 100 percent now. I feel like I could be going deep into games. The only reason we’re not is because I’m not going to be in the big leagues this year, so let’s just do it right and make sure my surgery is completely done and in the past. But, … there are no pitches I can’t throw and everything feels really good,” Quantrill said.

The TinCaps’ offense was led by Austin Allen, who was 2 for 3 with two runs and a double, and Taylor Kohlwey, who was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Great Lakes (61-73, 32-32) got a strong showing from McKinstry, who was 1 for 3 with an RBI single and a walk, during which he barely beat out a throw from the shortstop. He was robbed of another potential hit by second baseman Peter Van Gansen.

“It was pretty cool. The nerves went away pretty quickly after the first pitch. Then, it was like any other game. I just went in there and tried to get good at-bats and I thought I had pretty good ones,” said McKinstry, whose father, Alex, used to coach at North Side and is an usher at Parkview Field.

A former Central Michigan player, McKinstry was selected in the 33rd round of this year’s draft by the Los Angles Dodgers.

“I thought I had pretty good at-bats. I was just battling. With two strikes in one at-bat, I fouled off like six or seven pitches and that was pretty cool,” he said, adding his work in pro baseball is just beginning. “I just want to stay healthy and stay with it, keep doing what I’ve been doing, like taking ground balls every day. I will go out to Arizona after the season is over and do an instructional league for about a month.

It will be good for me to stay with the baseball stuff.”

