Biffle needs more Michigan magic

BROOKLYN, Mich. – With time running out on his bid to make the Chase for the Sprint Cup, Greg Biffle is back at the site of his most recent victory.

It was over three years ago.

In June of 2013, Biffle won at Michigan International Speedway – his fourth victory at the track and second in a row. In 116 Cup races since, he’s come up empty. He missed the Chase last year and is in danger of falling short again unless he can pull out a victory in one of the last three races of the regular season.

“This sport is very humbling,” Biffle said. “When you think you’ve got it figured out, for sure you don’t, and it reminds you of that every week.”

Biffle is the active leader in wins at Michigan, but he finished 19th at the track earlier this season. Shortly after that, he ran off a streak of three straight top-10 finishes at Daytona, Kentucky and Loudon, but he’s been outside the top 15 in each of the four races since.

Biffle and Roush Fenway Racing teammates Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would all miss the Chase if the regular season ended now. None of them has a win this year.

There’s always a lot of drama in the last few races before the Chase, and that’s when the season’s second race at Michigan falls on the schedule. A dozen drivers have won this year, solidifying their spots in the Chase as long as they stay in the top 30. Rookie Chris Buescher is cutting it close. He’s currently 30th and has only two top-10 finishes, but one was a win at Pocono.

XFINITY SERIES: In Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Michael McDowell won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America on Saturday, edging Brendan Gaughan following an overtime restart.

McDowell beat Gaughan by 0.534 seconds on an overcast, sometimes misty afternoon at the sprawling road course. The Richard Childress Racing teammates went bumper-to-bumper midway through the last lap before McDowell held on at the finish line.

A regular on NASCAR’s top Sprint Cup circuit, McDowell took his first career Xfinity checkered flag.

Three cautions in a late eight-lap stretch led to several bumps and spin-outs in the field around the 14-turn course. The extra time had crew chiefs fretting about fuel strategy.

McDowell had more than enough, spinning his wheels into a wall at the finish line to burn his tires in a smoky celebration. Brennan Poole finished third.

CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES: In Brooklyn, Michigan, Brett Moffitt passed Timothy Peters and William Byron on the final lap to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday.

Peters was two laps away from what would have been his first victory of the season, but Byron nosed ahead with a lap to go, and Moffitt was then able to move to the outside and take over the lead.

Moffitt, the Sprint Cup rookie of the year last season, was making his fourth Trucks start this year in the No. 11 Toyota. His victory denied Peters a win that could have solidified a spot in the season-ending Chase.

Peters did finish second, giving Red Horse Racing a 1-2 showing. Daniel Hemric was third and Byron finished fourth.