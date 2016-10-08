Dillon confident he'll make waves in Chase

CONCORD, N.C. – Of the 12 drivers remaining in NASCAR’s playoffs, the odds makers have ranked Austin Dillon last in the championship race.

Very few expected him to make it out of the first round. Only he did make the cut, and now Dillon intends to creep even further into the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship.

“I like this role,” Dillon said of being a long shot, “because it puts the pressure on the guys that I guess are projected to make it to the next round – whatever projections mean.”

This is Dillon’s debut in the Chase, and he went into last weekend’s elimination race at Dover in danger of being bounced from the field. But he stepped up with a strong eighth-place finish – his first top-10 in six weeks – and advanced into the round of 12.

He’ll start 19th tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the opening race of the second round of the Chase. Rain from Hurricane Matthew washed out all track activity Friday, but Dillon, like most teams, used Thursday to prepare for the race.

“We had a good car in practice. We just missed our balance a little bit” in qualifying, Dillon said. “We’ll be fine. I’m really happy with our Chevrolet.”

Although his results have been mediocre – Dillon was 14th at Chicago in the Chase opener, then 16th at New Hampshire – he did what he had to do at Dover while the drivers ahead of him in the standings struggled.

Jamie McMurray and Kyle Larson didn’t make the round of 12, and Dillon capitalized with his Richard Childress Racing team. He has no doubt it can happen again in the second round, which includes Charlotte, Kansas and Talladega Superspeedway.

“You just never know what can happen in a race, and you never know what the outcome will be,” he said.

Note: Rain washed out all NASCAR activity at the track, including Friday night’s Xfinity Series race.