Earnhardt returns to track with 'zero fear'

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Dale Earnhardt Jr. took another step toward making last year a “distant memory.”

NASCAR’s most popular driver made his official return to racing Saturday by taking part in the first Daytona 500 practice of Speedweeks.

The first official NASCAR event of Speedweeks, The Clash exhibition race, was postponed by rain at Daytona International Speedway. The race has been rescheduled for 11:35 a.m. today. The Clash will precede qualifying for the Daytona 500, which will take place at 3 p.m.

Earnhardt turned nine laps at Daytona during a four-hour session and ranked 11th on the practice’s speed chart. He averaged 192.670 mph during his fastest lap in the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

“Just trying to put as many laps as I can behind me and get further and further into this deal to where the events from last year become more of a distant memory and don't define me as who I am so much anymore,” Earnhardt said.

It was Earnhardt's first stint in the car since a test in Phoenix last month. Earnhardt missed the final 18 races of last season because of a concussion, fueling speculation about his future.

“To be successful, particularly at Daytona, you have to drive with zero fear and put your car in places on instinct without wondering and guessing about the repercussions,” he said.

“You have to get into that frame of mind for the race, and I hope to kind of still be that driver that I need to be.”