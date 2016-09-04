Sprint Cup goes throwback

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Tide Ride, the Busch Beer car and the bright red Coca-Cola machine. All locked in fans minds and NASCAR history – and all back on display at Darlington Raceway’s latest throwback weekend.

Sprint Cup drivers and teams have gone all out to dress up for the Southern 500 tonight, pulling out beloved paint schemes to honor stock car racing’s colorful, vibrant past.

Matt Kenseth will bring back the Tide car that was driven to victory lane 20 times between 1987 and 2006 by icons such as Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip, Ricky Rudd and Ricky Craven.

Stewart will drive the red-and-gold Coca-Cola car patterned like the one Bobby Allison steered to victory at the Southern 500 in 1971 and 1972.

Stewart said he’s been backed by the beverage company for some time and has taken part in many unique promotions on their behalf. “But this is definitely my favorite,” said Stewart, who’ll make his final start at Darlington.

In all, 36 of 40 race teams will feature some type of paint scheme to honor NASCAR’s past, said Darlington president Kerry Tharp.

No matter the schemes, expect the same contenders to run up front at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

Kevin Harvick, who won two weeks ago at Bristol, starts up front as the field was lined up by owner’s points. Hurricane Hermine swamped through South Carolina on Friday to wipe out all track activities. NASCAR eliminated Saturday qualifying to give teams two full practices.

INDYCAR: At Watkins Glen, N.Y., Scott Dixon won the IndyCar pole at Watkins Glen International for today’s Grand Prix at The Glen.

Fastest in all three practices, Dixon topped the Fast Six on Saturday with a track-record time of 1 minute, 22.5259 seconds at 147.008 mph. It was Dixon’s second pole of the season and 25th of his career, tying him with Paul Tracy for 11th all-time.

Will Power, second in points to Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud, will start second, followed by Sebastien Bourdais, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, and Max Chilton.

XFINITY: In Darlington, S.C., Elliott Sadler won for the first time at Darlington Raceway, holding off defending champion Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Sadler was second on the track “Too Tough To Tame” in this event in 2013 and 2014, trailing Sprint Cup star Kyle Busch both times. In this one, Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Hamlin, made a late charge and nosed in front two laps from the end.

But Sadler held strong through the final turns and crossed in front to earn the checkered flag at Darlington for the first time in 32 career starts – 18 in Sprint Cup, 13 in Xfinity and one in the truck series.

NHRA: In Brownsburg, Tony Schumacher won the Top Fuel portion of the NHRA Traxxas Nitro Shootout and Clay Millican raced to the qualifying lead in the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. Schumacher had a 3.717-second pass at 328.86 mph to beat Leah Pritchett for his second career NHRA Traxxas Nitro Shootout victory.

Schumacher, who entered the specialty event as the No. 5 seed, claimed a $100,000 prize. He outlasted Brittany Force and Antron Brown before facing Pritchett.