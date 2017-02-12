Bowling becomes top priority

When Sydney Brummett started her collegiate bowling career three years ago at Wichita State, she was intent on one day becoming a physician. Her father, George, was diagnosed with cancer when Brummett was a junior at Homestead.

While her father’s cancer is in remission, her medical career has taken a slight detour because of Brummett’s bowling success.

So to be able to make a difference in medicine and begin a professional bowling career when her college days are done, she changed her major to a bachelor’s degree in health sciences to become a nurse in pediatric oncology.

“I just wasn’t ready for that to happen,” Brummett said of giving up her bowling career. “I chose nursing just because I really enjoy being around people who are in need. My family has been stricken with a lot of awful health care experiences.”

Brummett’s bowling career has been on the upswing these days.

After three years on the Junior USA team, the college junior was recently named to the Team USA adult team with another chance to represent the United States, but this time at the top level.

“To me it is still very surreal,” Brummett said. “I know I have put in the work, but it doesn’t feel real yet. I don’t think it will feel real until I get to go to (training) camp.

“It is always what I worked for. It is one of those things that you post on your wall, and you are super excited to look at every day and it is a dream.”

Brummett will train with the Junior USA team again in May, then make her debut with Team USA in training camp in the latter part of the summer. Both will be at the International Training and Research Center in Arlington, Texas.

Then there could be competition and tournaments overseas.

“It is representing your country,” Brummett said. “For a bowler, it is as close you are going to get to the Olympics at this point. To wear USA is pretty cool.”

The two-time Indiana High School Player of the Year won six gold medals with Junior Team USA at the 2016 Tournament of Americas and a gold medal and two silver medals at the 2015 PABCON (Pan American Bowling Confederation) Youth Championships.

After her amateur career is complete, a professional career then beckons.

“After school is over, I plan to hopefully go out on tour and win some titles,” she said.

Brummett has already dabbled as a pro, competing in two majors at the Queens and U.S. Open tourneys. She finished in the top 20 in the Queens.

“That was really cool to me just to see that yes I could compete,” Brummett said. “A lot of the women who bowl in the professional women’s events were also at (Team USA) trials. To know that I can compete with them is very encouraging, but it also helps me realize what I have to work on over the next year and a half to be able to compete with them the whole time over the summer.”

The key to success as a professional, Brummett said, is playing the lanes and being versatile enough to figure out the nuisances and any changes of the lanes all day long.

“That’s the difference right now between the women who win a lot and the women who win sometimes,” Brummett said. “The women who win a lot know how to play the lanes well all day long and on whatever gets put out for them. It is knowing the lanes and knowing your ball motion really well. With the tour, it is more about just figuring out how to play lanes with the best in the world.”

But there is still a year and a half left with the Shockers, who finished third in the NCAA Tournament two years ago and were runners-up last season.

The postseason begins in March and finishes in April in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Brummett was named a 2015-16 NCBCA (National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association) first-team All-American and was the 2016 Collegiate Bowler of the Year runner-up.

“I am really focused on that right now,” she said of playing in college.

“We are looking to improve every day and hopefully work on getting to that national championship show again and … bring home the Cup.”

