Couple eager to help keep the pace

Calum and Leah Johnson have experienced both good and bad pacers in road races.

This time around, it’s the couples’ turn to give back at this year’s Fort4Fitness. The Johnsons are pacing the 2-hour, 10-minute half-marathon group at Saturday’s race as the first husband-wife pacing team.

“(Fort Wayne Running Club’s) Jonathon (Gottschalk) sent an email saying they were looking (for pacers),” Calum said, “and we thought it’d be fun. Originally I signed up to do the 1:45 pace group Then he had an opening at 2:10 where he needed two people so I said, ‘Come on, we got to do it. It’d be fun.’ ”

Calum used a pacing group at the Detroit Marathon to attain a coveted Boston Qualifier (sub-3:05) spot. In Leah’s two marathons, she’s experienced the good and the bad.

“I was going for a BQ and already at four miles, we weren’t at the pace,” she said. “We were too slow. There was a group of us that went ahead of her. I don’t even know if she finished the marathon. I left her at mile 8. That was the last time I saw her.”

Calum’s personal best half-marathon is 1:23 and Leah’s is 1:40, so their 2:10 goal pace will not be a problem.

Plus, by living in the Southwood Park neighborhood right around the 10-mile mark, their knowledge of the course will be one of the top factors in being good pacers.

“You don’t have to think about it yourself,” Leah said. “You can just enjoy the run or concentrate on putting one foot in front of the other, depending on how you’re pushing yourself. You don’t have to constantly think or check your watch. I did a pace group in my first marathon and they did a really good job of saying, ‘A water stop is coming up, a bathroom stop is coming up,’ so you don’t have to know the course ahead of time.

“I think that’s kind of the job of a pacer, to know the course, especially where we are, because we’re going to be on the course for so long, you kind of need to know where the water stops are and the bathroom stops are.”

Trying to maintain the correct pace can be a challenge, but the couple has been training to be mindful of how race day will go.

“We’ve done several practice runs, and it’s a lot harder than you might think,” Calum said. “When you’re running by yourself, it’s hard enough to run at a consistent pace. You naturally want to adjust your speed.

“In the race, there are going to be a whole bunch of people at the start, so you won’t be able to run a consistent pace. It’s going to be crowded and slow, so then you have to make up time. You can’t run at a consistent pace, even if you wanted.”

Since moving to Fort Wayne in 2011, the couple has done the Fort4Fitness every year, except for when Leah missed a year when their son was born.

“I like how the whole city comes together for it,” Leah said. “It might be that it does go through our neighborhood. There’s a chalk walk for part of the course, and just because we live on part of the course, we see so many people starting in August and getting out. It’s kind of cool to see people walking and running more.”

