Fun, active times in a bubble

The Ball Hive 4629 Lima Road http://www.theballhive.com/ Facebook.com/TheBallHive Key things to know: There is no age requirement for zorbing, however, players aged 7-plus standing at least 48 inches tall are the best fit for the bubble balls. The recommended minimum height is 4-foot-5, the maximum is 6-5. The maximum weight is 220 pounds. Athletic clothing and closed-toe shoes are recommended but no tank tops or backless shoes.

The Ball Hive indoor zorbing and bubble soccer arena started out with owners Brittany and Bradley George buying two bubble balls and playing in their mom’s backyard.

“We started brainstorming one day and our goal was to get people active,” said Brittany, 22. “This is an indoor thing, so it can be done throughout the winter, which is perfect for Indiana. We came up with this idea, so it’s worked out so far.

“We ended up buying two balls out of our own pockets to give it a shot. We bought them, immediately blew them up at my mom’s house and played in the back and had a ton of fun. We were like, ‘If we’re having fun, there’s no way (other people won’t have fun).’ ”

The siblings are in the Army and came home and wanted to “run our own show,” as Brittany described it.

“We had been thinking about doing something for a while,” said Bradley, 23. “We thought about an Escape Room and then this came up, and it just seemed way better.”

After months of brainstorming, buying their building space and building it up, the Ball Hive opened in June with the help of Bradley’s college roommate Jordan Carpenter.

“We walked in here with 90 sheets of drywall and a ton of two-by-fours, and a bunch of other tools and we just got to work,” said Carpenter, 23. “There were nights we worked from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. just because it was something that we truly wanted to do.

“It was fun for us to see the place transform as we built it. It meant there was light at the end of the tunnel for us to be able to open up.”

The Ball Hive has Bubble Balls for bubble soccer and other games and one giant zorb – basically a human hamster ball.

The balls are designed so that, when used properly, there’s no way a player’s head will hit the ground up to about 6-foot-5. There’s also enough padding with the air pockets that the head and neck remain stable even if hit from the side or behind.

The addition of the bubble balls add a new aspect to the game of soccer, which also makes it more fun for spectators.

“When you’re actually good at soccer, it adds a new challenge for them with the weight on their shoulders and actually be able to be hit and knocked off balance and not be able to use the soccer skills they have,” Carpenter said. “They help, but it makes it so you have to focus on more than just your feet and the ball and people trying to take the ball. You have to worry about being hit and … if you fall down, it’s a little bit harder to get back up.”

Players are also more willing to knock each other around with the additional padding.

“The allure to it is how funny it is to watch people play it,” Brittany said. “You’re more or less trying to bulldoze people out of your way and run with the ball, so it’s really funny watching people go for the other people.”

The Ball Hive also has a play area with an inflatable ball pit for kids not quite old enough for being knocked around.

“A mom will have four kids and their friends and she’s still able to bring her 2-year-old in and play in the ball pit, and she doesn’t have to worry about leaving anyone at home,” Carpenter said.

“They all just have a blast. The parents really appreciate having a place they can bring their entire family and not have to leave anyone at home.”

The Ball Hive has played host to groups such as dentist offices, military recruiters, birthday parties, team-building parties and will also travel within a 30-mile radius of the store to run events.

“We want to be part of the Fort Wayne community,” Carpenter said, “and bring something special that nobody has before, so we can offer the people something fun to do that’s outside of the box and be something good to the city.”

